Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick, including two early penalties, to earn an easy World Cup qualifying victory for Portugal against Luxembourg.

Ronaldo's goals came in the 8th, 13th and 87th minutes, as his Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes and Sporting Lisbon's Joao Palhinha also got their names on the score sheet in Portugal's 5-0 win.

Portugal remain with a game in hand and one point behind group leaders Serbia, who moved onto 17 points after beating Azerbaijan 3-1.