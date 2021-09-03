England manager Gareth Southgate considered 'completely unacceptable' that his players were subjected to racist chants by Hungary fans on Thursday.

England's players were jeered for taking a knee, pelted with plastic cups after goals and then targeted with alleged racist chants.

They still weathered the hostile atmosphere to earn a 4-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday in the team's first game since losing the European Championship final.

Hungary had already been ordered by UEFA to play its next two matches in empty stadiums after the racist and homophobic abuse by their supporters marred games in Budapest during the European Championship in June.