Mexico maintained their place on top of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table with a hard-fought 2-0 away victory over El Salvador.

In a feisty clash that saw both teams reduced to 10 men, a first-half header from a corner from Hector Moreno put El Tri in front before Wolves striker Raul Jimenez scored a stoppage-time penalty.

The victory keeps Tata Martino's side three points ahead of the United States in the race for a place at the Qatar 2022 World Cup with eight matches left.

El Salvador remain in 7th position with just five points.