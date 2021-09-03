Eden Hazard: “You can think what you want but I'm happy [at Real Madrid], I know I can do good things there and that's it. When I score goals, when I smile again, everyone will say: ‘Ah he's happy’. But no, I am already happy. It's just that I can't play, I can't score. That's just what I'm missing.

“If the injuries leave me alone, if I regain confidence in my legs, I think there will be no problem, I still have all the qualities. Maybe I'll be a little less explosive because with age, you try to change your way of playing. But I know that the qualities are still there. I just have to find the confidence in what I can do, not to be in pain, not to be afraid of getting injured more, to try to get that out of my head.

“It's been hard to understand why I've been injured a lot when before I was never injured. It was a mixture of everything that made me feel so bad. But that's why I'm here, that's why I'm working, that's why I'm enjoying myself on the pitch because I've lost two years of football that I'd like to catch up on."