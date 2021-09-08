Didier Deschamps

Head Coach, France:

"Today it worked well, but it's obvious that Antoine [Griezmann's] preferred position is central. Even though, in the first two games, the relationship with Karim [Benzema], I won't say it was bad, but it could have been better. Today, it was outstanding, because they are two footballers who speak the same language. Yes, after that, you have to find the balance. I didn't want to take off Anthony Martial who was part of the attacking trio. I made a choice with this in mind, compared to a team that is well grouped, with three central players, to have our three attacking players in the center. When it works, it's always good. We also did what we had to do to create a lot of chances, we had about 10. Antoine scored twice, Karim could have scored too. It is obvious that our three attacking players were important and decisive in our play."