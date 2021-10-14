Canada started weakly conceding an early goal but found its way to equalize before halftime, and added three more goals in the second half to beat Panama 4-1 in Concacaf's World Cup Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at BMO Field in Toronto.

Rolando Blackburn opened the scoreline at the fifth minute to make it 0-1 for the visiting team.

Canada came back to find the 1-1 equalizer in the 29th minute, as Alphonso Davies hit in a corner kick in the direction of Tajon Buchanan, who jumped in front of Murillo who sent it into his own goal.

Davies made it even better for Canada in the 66th minute when he controlled it from midfield and then dribbled into the box, beat a defender, and shot the ball inside the post with his left foot.

It was Canada's first lead on the match, 2-1.

After that, Canada was relentless. The 3-1 came with Buchanan at the 71st minute, and Jonathan David added a fourth when he dominated a long cross from Davies to put it to the back post to make it 4-1 in the 78th minute.



