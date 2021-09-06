FIFA has opened investigations into the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina.

The fixture was halted on Sunday after an apparent breach of coronavirus regulations, Argentina naming three Premier League players in their starting line-up.

Brazi had called up nine Premier League stars to their side, though none of the group travelled, with top-flight English clubs given backing not to release players.

Travellers from the United Kingdom are also restricted entry to Brazil if they have spent time in the country within the previous 14 days.

Despite the rulings, Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero and Giovanni Lo Celso were all starters for Argentina, with Brazilian health officials quickly acting by entering the pitch shortly after the match had started.

A subsequent melee ensued and the visitors eventually left the field and did not return, Brazil playing out a training fixture among one another.

While a decision is yet to be made on the outcome, football's world governing body provided an update on Monday.

"FIFA regrets the scene preceding the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina for the CONMEBOL qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2022, which prevented millions of fans from enjoying a match between two of the most important football nations in the world," a statement said.

"The first match official reports have been sent to FIFA. This information will be analysed by the competent disciplinary bodies and a decision will be taken in due course."