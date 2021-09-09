Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni says a repeat of this FIFA World Cup window with dozens of players being unavailable to play for their national team "can't happen again."

With many South American countries without some of their star names for this round of fixtures, Scaloni has clubs and countries sit down and find a solution to allow players to play for their country.

The Copa America champion also commented on Sunday's shambolic events against Brazil saying "it was all very strange, very ugly."