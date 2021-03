Turkey continue their winning ways in their qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by getting a 3-0 win over Norway, with Fenerbahce's Ozan Tufan scoring a brace. Çağlar Söyüncü was also on target to help Turkey achieve two wins in a World Cup qualifying campaign for the first time in its history.

🇹🇷 Turkey have started a #WCQ campaign with 2️⃣ wins for the first time 💪 pic.twitter.com/sfcuJ6YnQe — European Qualifiers (@EURO2020) March 27, 2021