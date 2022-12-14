Luis Suarez has hailed "best in the world" Lionel Messi after his former Barcelona teammate helped Argentina qualify for the 2022 World Cup final.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 34th minute and set up Julian Alvarez's second goal in the 69th minute to round out an impressive 3-0 victory over Croatia on Tuesday.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner now has a shot at his first World Cup title, and Argentina's first since Diego Maradona led them to glory in 1986, with Messi having been a runner-up in 2014 when Germany edged La Albiceleste 1-0 in Rio de Janeiro.

"You never get tired of showing that you are the best in the world," Suarez, who spent six years with Messi at Barcelona from 2014 to 2020, wrote on Instagram.

"The whole world stops to applaud this guy and what he's given to football. Incredible my friend!"

Vanquished Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, who was a long-time adversary of Messi with Real Madrid in La Liga, said the Argentinian deserves to lift the World Cup.

"Hopefully [Messi] wins this World Cup, he is the best player in history and he deserves it," Modric told reporters after the game.

Argentina will play the final on Sunday against either reigning world champions France or Morocco, who will meet at Al Bayt Stadium in the second semi-final on Wednesday.