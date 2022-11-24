Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Al Shahrani has undergone successful surgery after being involved in a horror collision with his own goalkeeper in his side's shock World Cup win over Argentina.

Al Shahrani was caught in the face and stomach by Mohammed Al Owais' knees as the Saudi keeper attempted to claim a high ball late on in Tuesday's Group C contest at Lusail Stadium.

The Al Hilal player, who has been capped 73 times for his country, was stretchered off the field and later flew back to Riyadh to be operated on.

Saudi Arabia confirmed on their official Twitter page on Thursday the surgery was successful, but it is not known if Al Shahrani will play any further part in the World Cup.

"Yasser Al Shahrani successfully underwent surgery to his pancreas gland yesterday in Riyadh's King Abdulaziz Medical City at the National Guard Hospital," the statement read.

"He remains under the full supervision of the national team's medical staff. The Saudi football family wishes Yasser a speedy recovery."

Saudi Arabia became the first non-European side to beat Argentina at the World Cup since Cameroon in 1990 with their shock 2-1 victory.

The last three teams to beat Argentina at the World Cup have either gone on to win the competition (Germany in 2014 and France in 2018) or reached the final (Croatia in 2018).

Herve Renard's side lead Group C ahead of facing Poland on Saturday and Mexico in their final first-round clash next Wednesday.