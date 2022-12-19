Sergio Aguero pulled on a match shirt to join in with Argentina's World Cup celebrations – earning a teasing put-down from former Premier League rival John Terry.

Former striker Aguero retired in December 2021, shortly after joining Barcelona from Manchester City, when doctors discovered he had a heart issue.

He scored 41 goals for his country before having to hang up his boots, but Aguero was out on the pitch with Lionel Messi and a host of former team-mates, in the thick of the partying players, after Sunday's dramatic final against France.

Aguero was also in the dressing room with the team, drinking champagne as the revelry got into full swing.

It was the sight of him in a shirt but non-matching shorts and socks, and white trainers, that drew the attention of former Chelsea and England captain Terry, who knows a thing or two about turning out in full kit after playing no part in a game.

Famously, Terry donned his Chelsea kit to join in the trophy-lifting celebrations after the 2012 Champions League final, when the Blues beat Bayern Munich on penalties.

The skipper had been absent from that game due to suspension, but his status and contribution through the campaign meant he had a right to be involved when it came to accepting the silverware. Terry duly appeared in full-match attire.

He did the same in the following year's Europa League final, after missing out on the game against Benfica due to injury.

Looking at Aguero's post-match outfit on Sunday, Terry wrote on Twitter: "If your [sic] going to do it, at least go for it and put the shin pads and boots on."