UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin was in an exclusive interview with beIN SPORTS talking about the World Cup. He talks about the contenders to win this year's competition. Also that he is excited to see Lionel Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, and many more players. He hopes that two European countries play in the World Cup Final. He added that Women's football is growing. Finally, he mentions the priorities for UEFA in 2023.