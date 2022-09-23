Argentina will square off against Jamaica at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, on Tuesday, September 27, on their last test before the Qatar 2022 World Cup starting on November 20.

Argentina sits at #2 on the FIFA Rankings and is part of Group C of the World Cup, accompanied by Saudi Arabia, México, and Poland. Lionel Scaloni manages the Argentine side while relying on big-time stars like Paulo Dybala, Ángel Di María, and of course, Lionel Messi.



Argentina vs. Jamaica will start at 7:50 PM ET / 4:50 PM PT LIVE on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español.



beIN SPORTS XTRA is available on major streaming platforms such as The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Tubi, YouTubeTV, Fanatiz, fubo TV, and more and via over-the-air television in all major cities. For a complete list visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

Argentina squad:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Facundo Medina (Lens) Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United) Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon) and Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Angel di Maria (Juventus), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Enzo Fernández (Benfica), Rodrigo de Paul (Atlético Madrid), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal), and Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Roma), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), and Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).

Jamaica didn't qualify for the World Cup as it fell short in the Concacaf elimination, and it's in the process of rebuilding their national team. They will depend on a mix of youth and experience for this friendly match.

Michail Antonio – West Ham United, Shamar Nicholson - Spartak Mosco, Andre Gray - Aris, Kaheem Parris- Dynamo Kyi, Daniel Johnson , Preston North End, Bobby Reid - Fulham, Damion Lowe - Inter Miami, Leon Bailey - Aston Villa, Ravel Morrison - DC United, Kevon Lambert - Phoenix Rising, Jonathan Russell - Huddersfield FC, Kevin Stewart - Blackpool, Amari Bell - Luton Town, Gregory Leigh - Ipswich Town, Joel Latibeaudiere - Swansea City, Jamoi Topey-Mount Pleasant, Javain Brown Vancouver - Whitecaps FC, Jamal Lowe- AFC Bournemouth, Richard King - Cavalier SC, Adrian Mariappa - Macarthur FC, Kemar Foster (GK) - Waterhouse FC, Dillon Barnes (GK) - QPR, Jahmali Waite (GK) - Pittsburgh Riverhounds



WHEN:

beIN SPORTS XTRA DATE SHOW AIR TIME (EST) Tuesday, September 27 International Friendly: Argentina vs. Jamaica 7:50 PM LIVE

HOW TO WATCH:

