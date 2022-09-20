Argentina will square off against Honduras on Friday, September 23 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, as they get closer to the Qatar 2022 World Cup kicking off on November 20.

➡️ Argentina vs. Honduras will start at 7:50 PM ET / 4:50 PM PT LIVE on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español. 📺🔥

beIN SPORTS XTRA is available on major streaming platforms such as The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, Tubi, YouTubeTV, Fanatiz, fubo TV, and more and via over-the-air television in all major cities. For a complete list visit www.beINSPORTSXTRA.com.

WHEN:

beIN SPORTS XTRA DATE SHOW AIR TIME (EST) Friday, September 23 International Friendly: Argentina vs. Honduras 7:50 PM LIVE

HOW TO WATCH:

Find out how to watch beIN SPORTS XTRA here.

The Paris Saint-Germain star player Lionel Messi will lead the Argentine squad coached by Lionel Scaloni. Argentina qualified second in the Conmebol region with an 11-0 record and six draws. The 'albiceleste' finished with 39 points, only behind Brazil's 46.

Argentina will then face Jamaica on Tuesday, September 27, to end their preparation for the World Cup. The match will also be on beIN SPORTS XTRA and beIN SPORTS XTRA en Español, starting at 7:50 PM ET / 4:50 PM PT.

Honduras struggled in the Concacaf qualifying region and didn't make to the World Cup after finishing eighth on the third round of competition. The 'H' is under a rebuilding phase under the guidance of Diego Vásquez.

For more information, visit www.beINSPORTS.com. Follow us on Instagram @beINSPORTSUSA, Twitter at @beINSPORTSUSA and/or @ESbeINSPORTS and like us on Facebook beIN SPORTS USA for breaking news and real-time updates.