Lionel Messi deserves to lift the World Cup and will lead Argentina to glory in Sunday's final, according to Brazil's 2002 champion Rivaldo.

Messi produced another remarkable performance as Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in Tuesday's semi-final, opening the scoring from the penalty spot before laying on a goal for Julian Alvarez after a fine solo run.

On the day he equaled Lothar Matthaus' all-time record of 25 World Cup appearances, Messi became the first player to score and assist in four games at the competition.

Messi's 11th World Cup goal also made him the Albiceleste's record goalscorer at the tournament, and with Brazil having fallen at the quarter-final stage, Rivaldo hopes Messi captures the trophy.

"We no longer have Brazil or Neymar in this cup final, so I'll stay with Argentina. No words for you Leo Messi," Rivaldo wrote on Instagram.

"You already deserved to be world champion before, but God knows all things and will crown you this Sunday.

"You deserve this title for the person you are and for the wonderful football you always played. Hats off to you. God bless you."

Messi's penalty on Tuesday also made him the first Argentina player to score in five games at a single World Cup, with Poland the only side to prevent him from netting in Qatar.

Taking to Instagram after the win, Messi wrote: "We came back to gain strength to play another great match.

"Thank you very much to everyone who trusted this group! Come on Argentina!"