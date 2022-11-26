Luis Enrique has warned Spain against complacency heading into the mouth-watering World Cup showdown with Germany, who he feels will "hammer" La Roja if they are overconfident.

The 2010 champions launched their campaign in Qatar with a comprehensive 7-0 rout of Costa Rica on Wednesday, scoring seven goals in a single match at the finals for the first time.

La Roja could secure their last-16 place with a match to spare with victory over Germany, who they steamrollered 6-0 when the sides last met in the Nations League two years ago.

Following their shock defeat by Japan, Hansi Flick's side would subsequently be eliminated at the first hurdle for the second successive finals should Costa Rica fail to beat the Samurai Blue elsewhere in Group E.

Addressing the media at his pre-match press conference, Luis Enrique said: "We tried to manage the [Costa Rica] victory with all normality.

"It was resounding and that gives confidence, but we shouldn't have too much confidence. We face an opponent that will hammer us if we are overconfident.

"It's a great challenge. They've won a World Cup four times. We respect them greatly, they've great players and history is undeniable.

"Germany are a very good team, so much mobility. If we can control that, great. Otherwise, I have to think about every single element."

He added: "But we are convinced we can beat Germany. We don't want a crazy open match because if they play a high block, we may take too many risks.

"There are many things we have to find out, but we need to follow our principles, which are very similar to theirs."

Meanwhile, forward Dani Olmo, who opened the scoring in the Costa Rica victory, urged his teammates not to take Germany's defeat by Japan for granted, and focus on their own performance levels.

"Of course, they're under pressure, they need to win after loss against Japan," he said. "But we know they are one of the best in the world, and you cannot put them down after one game.

"It's a final for them, they need to win to get to next round, but we focus on our journey because we are through if we win.

"Hansi a great coach, he wants to dominate the game, he showed this in Bayern.

"Most of their players play for Bayern, so we know the style, and they know us well, so we have to focus on our game."