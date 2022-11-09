EA Sports has used FIFA 23 to predict the outcome of the 2022 World Cup, with Argentina backed to beat Brazil in an all-South American final.

The tournament gets underway on November 20 and Brazil and reigning Copa America champions Argentina will have high hopes, as they look to end a 20-year dominant streak by European nations.

Argentina, defeated by Germany in the 2014 final, are predicted by FIFA 23 to end that streak.

Lionel Messi is also forecasted to win the Golden Boot with a return of seven goals in eight matches.

Interestingly, EA Sports has correctly picked the winners from each of the last three World Cup finals and are looking to make it four on the spin – while they also predicted the outcome for the team of the tournament.

Victors Argentina unsurprisingly dominates, with Emiliano Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Leandro Paredes, and Rodrigo de Paul joining Messi in the side for this year's competition, according to the video game.

Defeated finalists Brazil have Marquinhos, Vinicius Junior, and Richarlison in the XI, with the team completed by France duo Kylian Mbappe and Raphael Varane, as well as Portugal's Joao Cancelo.