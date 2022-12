Harry Kane missed a late penalty as France squeezed through to the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-1 win over England.

Kane canceled out Aurelien Tchouameni's opener with a 54th-minute penalty but could not repeat the feat with seven minutes to go, blazing high over the bar.

In between the spot-kicks, Oliver Giroud's header had given France an advantage that proved decisive as they advanced to a last-four clash with Morocco on Wednesday.