Neymar's record-equalling goal was in vain as Brazil crashed out of the World Cup with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out defeat to Croatia after a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Brazil seemed destined for the semi-finals when Neymar scored his 77th international goal, matching the great Pele, midway through extra time at Education City Stadium.

Yet Bruno Petkovic's strike deflected in off Marquinhos with four minutes remaining to force a shoot-out and the Brazil defender then missed his spot-kick to send Croatia into the last four.

Dominik Livakovic, the standout performer and made 11 saves in the 120 minutes before the shoot-out, had saved Rodrygo's first effort, with Neymar not taking a penalty as the favorites were packing.