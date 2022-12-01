Brazil defender Dani Alves has no doubt about what he can offer to Tite's World Cup squad, despite being 39.

Former Barcelona and Juventus full-back Alves made the 26-man selection for Qatar but is yet to feature in the tournament.

That seems set to change on Friday, with Tite set to ring the changes for Brazil's final Group G match against Cameroon, given the Selecao's place in the last 16 is already assured.

While acknowledging he is no longer at his peak, Alves – who made his Brazil debut in 2006 – is sure of just what he can bring to the team.

"[I'm] very proud to be able to be here," he said at a press conference.

"I have been doing so for many years with the squad, so to be able to wrap up this cycle by playing in the World Cup makes me very happy.

"When you work hard, dedicate yourself and go after what you want, you'll go places you would never have thought of. That's what life is giving me.

"All my 16 years on the squad, I have done my best for the team. Life always rewards the people who love what they do and do their very best on the mission.

"I am reaping what I have planted over those 16 years. It's normal that people question this because of my age or because I am not at my best, but at the World Cup it's not about being your best for a club, but having your best moment at the tournament.

"In the two matches that I wasn't present, our team needed a better defender in my position, I'm good as an attacker – that's a plan that we have established here, to know how the team plays and what will be demanded of a player.

"I am here to serve the team. If I have to play the drum, I will be the best drummer out there.

"I know what I can do for the team and know there are other players at a better moment than I for what is requested. I know I can deliver, know what I can deliver.

"Trust is something you don't ask for, it's something you obtain. I have obtained the trust."

Tite believes Alves sets the prime example for the younger players in his squad.

"We represent people with a lot of love, a lot of pride, passion, and dedication," Tite said.

"Dani is an example of that. He does everything with high quality. I greatly respect those who have got to where he has. He is much more than football, much more than a player on the pitch."

Two of the younger players Tite will be hoping are looking to emulate Alves are wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Antony, with both options to start against Cameroon.

Both players were featuring in Sao Paulo Youth Cup only three years ago, and Alves believes their success is proof hard work pays off.

"A few years ago they were playing a minor tournament and now they're at the World Cup," Alves said. "It shows their dedication, and shows how we need to mature quickly. They deserve to be here, that's their reward.

"We win when everybody plays at the same level, on and off the field. I think this is the most balanced team we have ever had."

Brazil will be without the injured Neymar and Danilo against Cameroon, though both have progressed to working in the swimming pool.

Should the Selecao win Group G, they will play against the runners-up of Group H on Monday in the last 16.