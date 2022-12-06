Zlatko Dalic says Brazil's "terrifying" attack makes them the best team at the World Cup but the Croatia coach is adamant his team does not fear the Selecao ahead of Friday's

Croatia, runners-up in 2018, beat Japan on penalties following a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Monday's last-16 tie, setting up a meeting with the favorites

Brazil raced to a statement 4-1 win over South Korea to cruise into the last eight, scoring all their goals in the opening 36 minutes.

With Neymar returning from injury to take his place alongside Vinicius Junior, Richarlison, and Raphinha in a star-studded frontline, Dalic knows Croatia faces the sternest of challenges.

"Brazil is the favorite, let's face it," Dalic said on Tuesday. "Brazil is the most powerful and the best national team at the World Cup.

"What I've seen so far, when you take a look at their selection of players, their quality, skills and value, then it is indeed terrifying.

"I think we have a great exam ahead of us, a tough task against the team which plays great soccer with so many good quality and fast players."

Croatia has reached at least the semi-finals at both previous World Cups when they advanced from their group (1998 and 2018), and Dalic says his side should not be written off.

"I think we have nothing to fear," Dalic said. "We need to enter the match with much faith, self-confidence and looking for our chances. Enjoy the occasion of playing Brazil, that's it.

"[It's] too early, if only it were the final. It is a great team, but I believe that we can challenge them. We need to be smart. The match is not 50-50, but we are also not outsiders."