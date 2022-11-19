Cesar Azpilicueta says he would not swap any of his Chelsea trophies for a World Cup title with Spain.

Azpilicueta has lifted nine trophies with Chelsea since signing for them in 2012, and the Blues' Club World Cup win in February this year means the defender has won every club prize possible with the London outfit.

In contrast, the 33-year-old is yet to taste glory with his international side, having made his debut after their World Cup triumph in 2010 and the European Championship successes of 2008 and 2012.

Spain have not returned to a final since that 2012 victory, but Azpilicueta revealed he would not trade any of his club titles for a World Cup win, telling reporters: "Why would I swap any trophies?

"I want to get another one, this one [the World Cup] if I can.

"I made my debut for Spain against Uruguay here in Qatar, in Doha, in 2013, so it would be a good story for me to win the World Cup here.

"We have a brilliant opportunity. We have an amazing group, we can play our football and after that, it’s a tournament where you cannot make any mistakes.

"You have to start well and small details make the difference.

"We will try our best and, of course, I’d love to add this trophy to my cabinet."

Spain get their World Cup campaign underway against Costa Rica on Wednesday, before going on to face Germany and Japan in Group E.