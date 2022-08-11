The stars align to celebrate the 100 days left to the World Cup as Kylian Mbappé and David Beckham got together in a candid conversation about the tournament coming up in November in Qatar and all things soccer-related.

"My favorite World Cup memory is easy – it was when we won in Russia," said Mbappé. "It was my first one and it was amazing. It was the first time I felt this pressure to play for my country in an international competition. We play amazing games and I have memories for all my life. And I was lucky to win this one. It’s a dream! You know, better than me, what it is to play in a World Cup – you’ve played so many. It’s an amazing feeling to be happy, to see how you can make your family and friends happy….it’s the best memory I can have."

Beckham participated in three World Cups with England, and had an extraordinary career with the English team that spanned for 13 years. Beckham retired from the National Team in 2009 after 115 caps and 13 goals.

"The people that inspired me throughout my career? My father. My father was hard-working so I hope that was where I got my hard work ethic from and I think that’s a big part of what I’ve done in my career," said Beckham. "But I think the coaches I’ve had over the years, at Sunday league or Youth team level and up to Manchester United and I had a great coach at United with Sir Alex Ferguson but then, like you, in every team I’ve played for, people have inspired me. Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, then I moved to Madrid and played with Zizou and Ronaldo. Raul. Roberto Carlos. All of these names and still when I was playing at PSG at 37 years of age, I was still wanting to learn. Learn from players like Zlatan and the players that I was playing with so I continued to try and learn and be inspired even at 38 years of age."

Enjoy the full video posted at the top of this page.

