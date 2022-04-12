The Women's World Cup Qualifier game between France and Slovenia ended in a dramatic 1-0. France's National team continue their win streak with 11 games unbeaten.

The first half of the game was slow and ended up in a 0-0 draw in France. Both teams tried to score and open the scoring, but they failed as their keepers guarded the back of the net with heroism.

It was only after a few minutes into the second half that Delphine Cascarino opened the score for France. The game continued to proceed without much action and went on to finish 1-0 in favor of the French women.