Barcelona are setting records as they plough through the Women's Champions League draw, but Wolfsburg are not intimidated as they prepare for a semi-final against the mighty Catalans.

A crowd of 91,553 saw Barcelona crush Real Madrid 5-2 on Wednesday to seal a last-four place, and Jonatan Giraldez's team have won their last 37 games, scoring five or more goals in 18 of those victories.

They last failed to win in pre-season, when edged out 3-2 by Lyon at the Women's International Champions Cup in Portland, and remain on course to successfully defend the Champions League title they won by thrashing Chelsea 4-0 last May in Gothenburg.

Barcelona men's coach Xavi said the packed Camp Nou for the Real Madrid clash marked a "historic day for football and society" as it entered the record books as the best-attended women's game in history.

Wolfsburg, who won the Champions League in 2013 and 2014 and are nicknamed the 'She-Wolves', booked a clash with Barcelona in three weeks' time by beating Arsenal 2-0 on Thursday for a 3-1 aggregate triumph.

Head coach Tommy Stroot said on uefa.com: "The anticipation of meeting Barcelona is huge.

"A chance to go there and to welcome them to Wolfsburg. We know how big a team Barça are, but we want to measure ourselves against the best."