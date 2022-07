A thrilling game between Zambia and Togo in the last group stage game in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia got an early penalty awarded, which they missed after a tremendous save.

Grace Chanda opened the score in the 14th minute and Ireene Lungu doubled it just 6 minutes later.

Togo scored an incredible goal for Togo in the 35th minute to make it 2-1.

Zambia scored minutes later to extend their lead once again.

The fourth goal for Zambia came in the 60th minute.

The game ended 4-1.