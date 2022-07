An exciting final in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations between Morocco and South Africa.

The first half of the game was goalless, but many opportunities from both sides.

The second half got more intense.

Tholakele Magaia opened the score in the 63rd minute for South Africa.

9 minutes later she doubled the lead.

Ayane closed the gap in the 80th minute, but that wasn’t enough for the locals.

South Africa won 2-1.