Amazing quarterfinal clash between Cameroon and Nigeria as they fought to get through to the semifinal and have a place in the Women’s World Cup.

The first half of the game was goalless, with a lot of chances from both sides, but none could go into the back of the net

It wasn’t until the 56th minute that Rasheedat Ajibade scored the goal for Nigeria after a tremendous play.

Nigeria were able to win against Cameroon in that special game and are now through the next phase of the WAFCON.