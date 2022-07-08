A thrilling game between Burkina Faso and Uganda in the last group stage game in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Uganda scored the opening goal of the game in the 8th minute.

Burkina Faso received a red card in the 17th minute, which left the local team with 10 players.

Adama Congo scored the equalizer in the 35th minute.

Sandra Nabweteme gave the lead once again to Uganda in the 38th minute.

In the 41st minute, Adele Naomie scored the equalizer for the locals.

Sadly, the second half of the game was goalless and the score ended 2-2.