The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in Italy after Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo were announced as hosts.

The Milan-Cortina bid saw off the challenge of Stockholm-Are in a vote at an International Olympic Committee meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday.

Cortina staged the 1956 Games, while Italy last held the Winter Olympics in 2006, when Turin was the venue.

"Congratulations to Milan-Cortina. We can look forward to an outstanding and sustainable Olympic Winter Games in a traditional winter sports country," IOC President Thomas Bach said in a statement.

"The passion and knowledge of Italian fans, together with experienced venue operators, will create the perfect atmosphere for the best athletes in the world.

"The Olympic Winter Games Milan-Cortina 2026 will feature iconic venues and beautiful settings, combining the attractions of a modern European metropolis with a classic Alpine environment."