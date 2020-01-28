Weekend Winners: Eric Krakauer Slams Barca's "Keyboard Warriors" January 28, 2020 18:07 1:27 min Following the first defeat of the Quique Setien era, Eric Krakauer calls out the Barcelona fans who were calling for Ernesto Valverde's head to roll. Barcelona La Liga Quique Setien Weekend Winners -Latest Videos 25:09 min Sports Burst - Rodrigo To The Rescue? 1:27 min Krakauer Slams Barca's "Keyboard Warriors" 1:05 min Report: Aston Villa Launch Sturridge Bid 1:15 min Gabigol Completes Permanent Flamengo Move 0:31 min Zidane Defends Madrid's Style 0:30 min Inter Finalize Deal For Eriksen 0:51 min Solskjaer: Alexis Sanchez Will Prove You All Wrong 4:02 min Report: Mbappe Open to Liverpool Move 1:21 min Bartomeu: Barca Interested In Rodrigo 2:22 min LeBron Shares Farewell Message To Kobe