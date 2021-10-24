Jamie Chadwick wins the second race and retains the W-Series title October 24, 2021 18:39 2:47 min Enjoy the final lap of Jamie Chadwick's win at the Circuit of the Americas Jamie Chadwick -Latest Videos 2:13 min Alanyaspor scores against Fenerbahce 9:13 min Chadwick wins, crowned 2021 champion 10:35 min Dominant job for Monaco against Montpellier 2:47 min Chadwick it's a 2 time W-Series champion 2:40 min Gelson Martins scores the third for Monaco 5:34 min Solid start from Chadwick - leads at Austin 13:09 min 1-1 draw between Lorient and Bordeaux 8:37 min Troyes wins away to Reims 2:31 min Volland scores the first for Monaco against Montpe 10:59 min Brace from Wesley Said help Lens win against Metz