The 2021 W Series finale is taking place at the Circuit of the Americas on beIN SPORTS this weekend: 2 races, 2 challengers, 1 ultimate winner

What is the W Series?

W Series is an elite women's motor racing competition talking place over five months on two continents starting in Austria in June and ending this weekend with two races in Austin, Texas, on Saturday and Sunday. W Series racing provides equal opportunities for women and eliminates the financial barriers that have historically prevented them from progressing to the upper echelons of motorsport.

In partnership with Formula 1, all eight races take place on the same tracks and weekends as the Formula 1 calendar, seeing the racers facing the same challenges as drivers such as Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-times F1 World Champion himself says that W Series racing will have a major impact on the sport in terms of equality. "At the moment (motor racing) is a male-dominated sport and that does need to change," says Hamilton, "it's definitely very important they are here on a global scale."

How does it work?

18 elite women drivers are racing in mechanically identical Tatuus F3 T-318, and are in teams of two. That means equal play out on the circuit with no driver having an advantage through their car manufacturer. Championships will be won by the most talented drivers, rather than those with the wealthiest backers. It's motor racing in its purest form. The drivers share a prize fund of $1.5 million and the winner of 2021 W Series picks up $500k this weekend.

What is happening the weekend?

The final two races of the 8-race 2021 W Series calendar are taking place this Saturday October 23rd and Sunday October 24th at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. Texas. Two UK drivers, Alice Powell and Jamie Chadwick are tied on 109 points at the top of the leaderboard. 25 points are given for a race win with 18 points for second, so the final two races are set to be thrilling affairs out on the track at COTA.

However, there is everything to play for with all the W Series drivers as the top-eight drivers at the end of this season will qualify automatically for the 2022 season. The US is represented by Colorado's Sabre Cook.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch all the action for free on our beIN SPORTS Facebook channel and beIN XTRA, our free-to-air service that anyone in the USA can easily access.

Saturday Oct 23rd

Qualifying - 12:10PM ET / 9:10AM PT - beIN SPORTS Facebook Live

Race 7 - 6:05PM ET / 3:05PM PT - beIN XTRA

Sunday Oct 24th

Race 8 - 11:30AM ET / 8:30AM PT - beIN XTRA