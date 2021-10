Jamie Chadwick is crowned W-Series champion again, thanks to a professional and dominant win at the Circuit of the Americas, in Austin, Texas. From start to finish, the Briton was leading the race, leaving no room of doubt.

With this result, she's 2 time-champion, after being crowned in 2019, the first season of the category.

In 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season wasn't run.