Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno says Chelsea are the "best team in the world" following the European champions defeat over the Spaniards in the Super Cup on Wednesday.

Chelsea won 6-5 over penalties after a 1-1 draw with Villarreal across 120 minutes at Belfast's Windsor Park.

Moreno scored Villarreal's 73rd-minute equalizer after Hakim Ziyech had opened the scoring in the 27th minute.

Chelsea's victory extended the run of eight of the past nine Champions League winners lifting the Super Cup.

The Spanish forward was full of praise for Chelsea, who had more possession and generated 20-12 shots and 7-5 shots on target.

"[We’re] now competing with the best," Moreno said post-game. "Chelsea were the favourites.

"I don’t know what the difference in budget is, but for me they’re the best team in the world."

Villarreal head coach Unai Emery beamed with pride in his side after the game.

"It’s a pride to represent this club, Villarreal and La Liga on a day like today," Emery said post-game.

"You cannot blame the players for anything because they’ve made a fantastic effort."

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel becomes the third consecutive German coach to win the Super Cup, while he extends his unbeaten run against Spanish opposition to nine games.