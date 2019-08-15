Español
UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool Close In On Barcelona & AC Milan's Super Cup Record After Fourth Win

Liverpool celebrated as they joined Real Madrid on four Super Cups, within touching distance of five-time winners Barcelona and AC Milan.

Liverpool are one UEFA Super Cup trophy away from equalling the hauls of Barcelona and AC Milan after overcoming Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out.

Champions League holders Liverpool claimed their fourth Super Cup thanks to Wednesday's 5-4 triumph on penalties in Istanbul.

 

Goalkeeper Adrian proved the hero for Liverpool, denying Chelsea's Tammy Abraham from the spot after the showdown ended 2-2 at the end of extra time.

