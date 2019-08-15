Liverpool Close In On Barcelona & AC Milan's Super Cup Record After Fourth Win

Liverpool are one UEFA Super Cup trophy away from equalling the hauls of Barcelona and AC Milan after overcoming Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out.
Champions League holders Liverpool claimed their fourth Super Cup thanks to Wednesday's 5-4 triumph on penalties in Istanbul.
ANOTHER PENALTY SHOOTOUT WIN IN ISTANBUL!!— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 14, 2019
SUPER CUP CHAMPIONS!!! pic.twitter.com/sZaxIfK9hY
Goalkeeper Adrian proved the hero for Liverpool, denying Chelsea's Tammy Abraham from the spot after the showdown ended 2-2 at the end of extra time.
Liverpool celebrated as they joined Real Madrid on four Super Cups, within touching distance of five-time winners Barca and Milan.
4 - Only Barcelona and AC Milan (5) have won the UEFA Super Cup more often than @LFC (4 - 1977, 2001, 2005 and 2019). Fantastic. #LIVCHE #SuperCup— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2019