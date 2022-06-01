Spain will be without Thiago Alcantara for their upcoming Nations League games.

The midfielder was an injury concern for Liverpool ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday, but he was declared fit to start and played 77 minutes of the 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid before being replaced by Roberto Firmino.

However, the former Bayern Munich and Barcelona midfielder will be unable to play for his national team in this month's matches against Portugal, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

That is due to what a muscular injury to the back of his right leg.

Thiago will remain with the Spain camp until after Thursday's clash with Portugal in Seville.

Spain coach Luis Enrique will not be calling up a replacement for Thiago, who last started for his country in June 2021. He later made four appearances at the delayed Euro 2020 finals, all from the bench.