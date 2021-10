Spain trained ahead of the Nations League semi-finals against European champions Italy on Wednesday.

Luis Enrique's team will hope for revenge after being knock-out in the Euro 2020 semifinals on penalties.

Italy remain unbeaten in their last 37 consecutive matches.

Tottenham's Bryan Gil replaced injured Marcos Llorente, while Chelsea's Marcos Alonso was called for the first time since 2018.

The winner of the semifinals will face either Belgium or France in the final.