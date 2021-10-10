DIDIER DESCHAMPS

Head coach, France

"It's not only that [Antoine Griezmann] plays a lot. He is an offensive player, look at his numbers - goals, assists, he is so efficient. He is also on an incredible run of 57 consecutive games played with us. He has been lucky enough to avoid big injuries. I hope that will continue. Since I called him up for the first time, even if he didn't have same status during the first [few] years. Since Euro 2016, he is ultra important for France."