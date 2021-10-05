FRANCO BARESI

Italy, 1982-94

"It is always very hard to make comparisons. This Italy surprised us all. After failing to qualify for the previous World Cup, there was a change of ideas and a new manager in [Roberto] Mancini came in. He has been great at installing his ideas and style in a very skilful set of players. He really left us astonished, not only in Italy but in the rest of Europe too. He did it with a style that Italy has seldom shown before. It is never easy to win and play well. Italy had a great Euros."