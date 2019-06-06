Sterling Laments England's 'Silly Mistakes' Against Netherlands

Raheem Sterling blamed "silly mistakes" for England's defeat to Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

England were beaten 3-1 in Guimaraes despite having taken a first-half lead thanks to Marcus Rashford's penalty.

Matthijs de Ligt headed the equaliser for Ronald Koeman's side, who capitalised on England's lapses in concentration in extra time.

IT'S 1-1!



Matthijs de Ligt makes up for conceding the penalty and heads home at the near post! pic.twitter.com/RBtXxm8MYA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 6, 2019

John Stones' error led to a Quincy Promes shot deflecting in off Kyle Walker, then Ross Barkley's mistake allowed the Netherlands substitute to secure a final berth against Portugal.

Sterling captained England on his 50th international appearance but the Manchester City forward accepted his side cost themselves a chance of reaching Sunday's showpiece.

"I thought we soaked up pressure well, towards the end of the second half we were the better team, but made silly mistakes and we got punished for it," Sterling said to Sky Sports.

"They got their pressing right on the night and we made two mistakes, we tried at times but it didn't work."

Netherlands are 2-1 up!



John Stones won't want to watch this replay ... pic.twitter.com/3gURQt62jN — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 6, 2019

England have lost international semi-finals in successive years after falling at the same stage in Russia at the 2018 World Cup.

But Sterling feels the Three Lions can still take positives from their efforts despite another defeat in the last four.

"We still made progress to get to this stage," Sterling added. "It's about kicking on and trying to do the last bit."