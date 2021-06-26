Ivan Perisic will miss Croatia's Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Spain after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Croatian Football Association announced the veteran winger's result on Saturday and said he will spend the next 10 days in self-isolation.

All other national team members and staff tested negative, they said.

The rest of the team will fly from their base in Pula to Copenhagen on Sunday, with their last-16 match against Spain set for Monday.

Perisic has scored two of Croatia's four goals at the Euros, with the Inter Milan man providing the equaliser in their 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic and netting the final goal in the 3-1 defeat of Scotland.

Perisic also provided the winning margin in Croatia's 2-1 victory over Spain at Euro 2016 with a goal in the 87th minute.