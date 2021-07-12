Harry Kane has condemned the "vile racist abuse" Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho received after the Euro 2020 final.

The three England players missed penalties in a 3-2 shoot-out defeat to Italy following a 1-1 draw at Wembley on Sunday.

Saka's spot-kick, saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, was decisive, while Rashford and Sancho were introduced in the closing minutes of extra time in order to boost England's shoot-out hopes.

The trio have subsequently been the subject of racist abuse on social media, prompting an angry response from the Football Association and manager Gareth Southgate.

Teenaged team-mate Jude Bellingham said the abuse was "hurtful but not surprising", and England captain Kane has now responded.

Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high. They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they’ve had since last night. If you abuse anyone on social media you’re not an @England fan and we don’t want you. pic.twitter.com/PgskPAXgxV — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 12, 2021

"Three lads who were brilliant all summer had the courage to step up & take a pen when the stakes were high," he wrote on Twitter.

"They deserve support & backing not the vile racist abuse they've had since last night.

"If you abuse anyone on social media you're not an @England fan and we don't want you."