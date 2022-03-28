A friendly match between the French under-21 soccer team and its pair from Northern Ireland was played this afternoon because the match the locals had to play these days against Ukraine for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers was postponed due to the Russian invasion of the Eastern European country. The match ended with a great 5-0 win for Les Bleus.

France scored first at the 21st minute after a tricky shot from Troyes' defender Yasser Larouci, who intented to make a cross looking for Georginio Rutter but the ball flew over the rival's goalkeeper and got inside the goal on the far post.

Northern Ireland held the French lunge until the 64th minute, when Sofiane Diop developed a massive attack on the left flank that ended up with a soft chip shot over Dylan Berry to secure the 2-0.

Two minutes later was OGC Nice's striker Amine Gouiri who scored the third after a wonderful sole play dribbling a bunch of rivals and finished it with a solid right-footer.

After Gouiri's goal, Maxence Caqueret and Arnaud Kalimuendo were sent to the pitch to substitute Joris Chotard and Georginio Rutter and this two players were the ones who sealed the final result.

At 73rd, Caqueret scored the third after a great left-footer after OL's defender Malo Gusto took the ball from long cross from the left side of the pitch and assisted him. And at 76th, was Kalimuendo's turn to score after a quick counter-attack.

France U-21 has won its sixth consecutive match and will play against Serbia and Armenia next June to clinch their spot in the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship group stage.