France U-21 made sure to play at least the playoffs round on the road to the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship after beating Faroe Islands 2-0 in Calais with a goal scored by Real Madrid's rising star Eduardo Camavinga.

France opened the score at the 23rd minute after a huge left-footer by Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga. The locals developed their attack through the whole left side of the field with a good run by Amine Gouiri. Following a poor cross by the man from OGC Nice, Camavinga picked the ball outside the box from a pass by Amine Adli and shot on goal after dribble over two Feroeses.

The second one came up at the 80th minute, with the whole Faroese team looking for a last-moment opportunity. Unlike the first goal, the French attack was from the right side. Substitute Georginio Rutter dribbled entering the box and made a tricky cross deflected badly by Aki Johannessen, scoring an own-goal.

The French team could qualify directly to the 2023 edition of the Euro Under-21 if Ukraine could not beat Armenia, a match postponed due to the Russian invasion to this country.

France is a looking for a second UEFA Euro U-21 title after the one they reached in 1988, with players such as Stephane Paille, Franck Sauzee and Eric Cantona.

Lineups:

France U-21: G. Dietsch; P. Kalulu, W. Omari, B. Badiashile, A. Truffert; S. Diop, M. Caqueret, E, Camavinga; A. Kalimuendo, A. Gouiri, A. Adli.

Faroe Islands U-21: B. Reynatrod; H. Sorensen, B. Petersen, A. Johannessen, P. Skipanes; S. Solheim, R. Skala, M. Jacobsen, L. Giessing; S. Radosavljevic, S. Lokin