Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite declared himself "incredibly disappointed" with the penalty decision that condemned his country to defeat in their Euro 2020 semi-final clash with England.

Extra time was required to separate the sides after both failed to add to a brilliant Mikkel Damsgaard free-kick and an own goal from Simon Kjaer in the first half.

And the breakthrough came in controversial circumstances, Raheem Sterling going down under what appeared to be minimal contact to win a penalty that Harry Kane subsequently converted at the second attempt.

The Video Assistant Referee did take a close look at the incident but elected not to overturn Danny Makkelie's on-field decision.

However, Braithwaite was not convinced, and said: "We have had to swallow that. We are proud, but also incredibly disappointed in the way that it happened.

"I don't think it was entirely fair, but I have to be careful what I say."

Replays could not clear up whether the penalty had been awarded as a result of a foul by either Joakim Maehle or Mathias Jensen, but Braithwaite believes neither deserved to be punished.

"There is no one to blame, there was no penalty and it was judged a bit harshly," he added.

"We don't know if it went to Maehle or Mathias, but Maehle has been fantastic in this tournament and that's what everyone will remember."