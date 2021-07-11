Español
Watch beIN SPORTS XTRA
UEFA European Championship

Euro 2020 Final: Trippier Replaces Saka And Foden Benched, Italy Unchanged

Gareth Southgate has made one alteration to his England team for the Euro 2020 final while Roberto Mancini's line-up is unchanged.

REUTERS

Kieran Trippier returns as Gareth Southgate makes one change to his England starting line-up to face Italy in the final of Euro 2020.

The Atletico Madrid defender takes the place of forward Bukayo Saka as the Three Lions return to the back three that saw them through against Germany in the last 16, while Phil Foden has missed out of the squad altogether due to injury – the Manchester City star having missed training on Saturday due to an unspecified injury.

The change opens up a place in a likely front three for Mason Mount, who previously operated in central midfield in wins over Ukraine and Denmark.

England are otherwise unaltered, with four-goal forward Harry Kane – now the country's joint-leading goalscorer at major tournaments – leading the line and a familiar midfield axis of Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice named.

 

As for Italy, they name an unchanged starting XI from their penalty shootout win over Spain in the semi-final.

Federico Chiesa starts on the right flank of a 4-3-3 formation despite pre-match suggestions that he might miss out through injury.

 

And Roberto Mancini's men once again count on defensive warriors Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci as they earn their 112th and 109th caps respectively.

England: Pickford, Trippier, Walker, Maguire, Stones, Shaw, Phillips, Rice, Mount, Kane, Sterling.

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

Italy England Euro 2020
Previous Neville Suspects Sancho Could Start Instead Of Sak
Read
Neville Suspects Sancho Could Start Instead Of Saka In Euro 2020 Final
Next UEFA Confirm England v Italy To Go Ahead Despite F
Read
UEFA Confirm England v Italy To Go Ahead Despite Fans Storming Gates Of Wembley

Latest Stories

>