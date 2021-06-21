Denmark remarkably booked their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a stirring 4-1 win over Russia in Copenhagen on Monday.

After losing 1-0 to Finland – a game overshadowed by the cardiac arrest suffered by Christian Eriksen – and 2-1 to Belgium, Denmark's hopes of making the knockout stages were slim before the clash at the Parken Stadium.

2 - Denmark are the first team in European Championship history to reach the knockout stages of the competition having lost their first two group stage games. Recovery. #EURO2020 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 21, 2021

Kasper Hjulmand's side delivered a sensational display, though, to claim a first win of the tournament – and seal second spot in Group B courtesy of Finland's defeat to Belgium – Mikkel Damsgaard and Yussuf Poulsen putting them 2-0 up before the hour mark.

Artem Dzyuba pulled one back for Russia from the penalty spot, but Denmark secured a thrilling victory late on thanks to goals from Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle, sparking jubilant scenes in the Danish capital and setting up a showdown with Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday.