Euro 2020: Denmark Beat Russia To Seal Last-16 Spot

Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle scored late on as Denmark secured their Euro 2020 knockout place in spectacular fashion.

Denmark remarkably booked their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 with a stirring 4-1 win over Russia in Copenhagen on Monday. 

After losing 1-0 to Finland – a game overshadowed by the cardiac arrest suffered by Christian Eriksen – and 2-1 to Belgium, Denmark's hopes of making the knockout stages were slim before the clash at the Parken Stadium. 

 

Kasper Hjulmand's side delivered a sensational display, though, to claim a first win of the tournament – and seal second spot in Group B courtesy of Finland's defeat to Belgium – Mikkel Damsgaard and Yussuf Poulsen putting them 2-0 up before the hour mark. 

 

Artem Dzyuba pulled one back for Russia from the penalty spot, but Denmark secured a thrilling victory late on thanks to goals from Andreas Christensen and Joakim Maehle, sparking jubilant scenes in the Danish capital and setting up a showdown with Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday. 

