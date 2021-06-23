Cristiano Ronaldo Ties Ali Daei Record With 109th International Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo equalled Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals as he scored two penalties in Portugal's 2-2 Euro 2020 draw with France.

The Portugal captain's fourth and fifth strikes of the tournament took him level with Iran great Daei, whose benchmark has stood since he retired in 2006.

Ronaldo's opener had taken him clear of Miroslav Klose for the most World Cup and European Championship goals combined, a tally that improved to 21 with his second spot-kick.

That equaliser was only enough to take defending European champions Portugal through in third place in Group F to meet Belgium in Seville in the last 16.

Ronaldo will get his opportunity to pass Daei on Sunday, although a tough path to the final awaits Portugal and their skipper even if they defeat the Red Devils.